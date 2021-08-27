LYNN, Smedley William

Smedley William Lynn, 81, Mt. Juliet (formerly of Hagerstown, Md.) passed away Aug. 17. Preceded in death by parents, William and Jean Graham Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elvira Lynn; children, Dawn (Bill) Staudt and Thomas (Ulrike) Lynn; and grandchildren, Mio Lynn and Edita Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in his name to:

Nashville Cat Rescue, or to the Humane Society of Washington County or The Maryland Theatre.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.