Lynn sworn into School Board

New Zone 3 Wilson County School Board Member Melissa Lynn was sworn in at a work session Thursday.

Lynn was appointed by the Wilson County Commission last month and will serve at least until the next election on Aug. 4, 2022. She replaced Jon White who resigned from the position in September.

“I’m excited to represent Zone 3,” said Lynn after being sworn into her position. “I have huge shoes to fill because Jon White did a great job, but I am ready to get to work.”

Lynn spent 34 years teaching in Wilson County Schools, and retired in May of 2020. She started at Mt. Juliet Elementary before transferring to Stoner Creek Elementary and then Rutland where she spent the rest of her career.

She is a lifelong Wilson County resident and graduated from Mt. Juliet High School and Cumberland University.

Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said that Lynn will be an excellent board member because of her history in elementary education, which will bring an unique perspective.

“We can all benefit from her being on the board,” said Luttrell.

The School Board was set to have their monthly meeting Monday, but it was cancelled on Monday due to an illness. It will now be held Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the ATC in Lebanon. You can also watch it through the school’s website at www.wcschools.com/Page/4332.