MAAS, Robert Anthony

Robert Anthony Maas, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 28, 2021.

Robert was born in Faribault, MN and was the son of the late, Bernard Anthony Maas and Lillian Hausen. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, throwing darts and being on the lake.

He is survived by: sons Anthony (Alexandria) Maas, Luke (Leah) Maas and Kyle (Gloria) Maas; brother Jack Maas; sisters, Vicki (Brian) Huber and Sharon (Larry) Shreck; Grandchildren Scarlett and Eva; Many nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life service was Sunday, Dec. 5, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.