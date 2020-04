Maddin, Larry Eugene

Larry Maddin passed away April 21, 2020, at age 69. Services will be private.

Mr. Maddin is survived by wife of 48 years and 8 months, Sandy Maddin, children Lori (Alan Huges) McKay, Larry Eugene (Regina) Maddin Jr., and Tonya Maddin (Rocky) Gann, mother Frances Maddin, grandchildren Ronnie (Savannah Davis) McKay, Sara Danielle (Ronnie Petroviak) Maddin, and Justin Thomas Maddin, brother Homer (Tina) Maddin, sister Debbie (Terry) Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Homer Maddin and brother Michael Maddin.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.