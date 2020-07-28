Madewell, Robert

Robert “Robbie” Madewell, age 49 of Whites Creek, passed away July 27, 2020. Mr. Madewell was preceded in death by father, David Madewell; and mother, Faye Moore. He is survived by wife, Charity Madewell; daughters, Emily (Patrick) Warner and Loren Madewell; brother, Marty (Lea Ann) Madewell; father, Willard Moore; sister, Karen (Cary) Largent; grandson, Wyatt Warner; and nieces and nephews, Kristen (Colby) McDonald, Travis Madewell, Bailey Madewell and Austin Marr.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 30 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Scholarship Benefit Fund for Loren Madewell at any Wilson Bank & Trust.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com