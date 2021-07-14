MADISON, Shelia Ann

Sheila Ann Madison, 73, Old Hickory, passed away July 5. She was a beloved mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and had a way of making everyone seem special.

She was preceded in death by parents, Roy Ellis Baucom and Angus Mae Smoot; brother, Michael Bau-com; sister, Vicky Crutcher; and husband, Troy Madison.

Shelia is survived by: brothers, Ronald Baucom and Bobby Ray Baucom; sister, Sue Eakes; children, Troy Dale Madison, Ronnie (Denise) Madison, Tracy (Chris) Conger, and Jhonnie Madison; grandchil-dren, Chris Madison, Brittany Madison-Roberts, Cameron Madison, Brandon Madison, Summar Trice, Savana Madison, Misty Lawson, Lauren Conger, Kayla Conger, Brooke Mitchell and Matthew Johnson; great-grandchildren, Eli, Christian, Charli, Wyatt, Lily, Presley, Rhett, Weston, Brix, Braylen, Lawson, Sawyer, Levi and Madi.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 7 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Thursday, July 8.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.