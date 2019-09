Robin Mains passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at age 55. No services are scheduled at this time.

Robin is survived by her sister Kimberly (John) Agee; half-sister Jenny (Rick) Traut; step-sister Cheri Friedman; step-brothers Clay (Karen) Friedman and Chuck (Petra) Friedman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill H. Mains and Marjorie “Beth” Leberman-Friedman. Sellars Funeral Home 615.444.9393