Majlo returning to full duty

Majlo is ready to return to work.

MJPD’s K9 was diagnosed with a potentially career-ending injury, but has recovered and returned to full duty. He can now return to full-duty, just like his past performance, where he has apprehended actively resisting, dangerous criminals, tracked suspects through rugged terrain, tracked missing persons, and detected illegal narcotics.

“The department is most appreciative of the staff at UTCVM and Majlo’s local veterinarian, Dr. Nicole Harris at Avenue Animal Hospital, who has and continues to be so gracious and caring of Majlo,” stated Chief James Hambrick in statement from the Mt. Juliet Police Department. “Equally, the department is grateful for the support from city leadership and the Board of Commissioners, who ensured funding was available for Majlo’s treatment. This has been a true team effort, and the Mt. Juliet community is safer and better for it.”

It was discovered in September of 2020 that Majlo had an internal tendon injury in his right rear leg. Majlo’s partner Officer Chris Barth noticed that he seemed like he was in pain. It was determined that injury might have caused an injury in his left as well. In addition to Dr. Harris at Avenue Animal Hospital, Majlo received advanced care at the University of Knoxville – College of Veterinary Medicine. They helped rehabilitate him to get him back to full health.