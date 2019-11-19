News Ticker

Majors, Roy Lee

November 19, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Lee Majors passed away Nov. 13, 2019. The family friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Nov. 16. Interment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Majors is survived by wife of 57 years, Kathlene Majors, daughter Pecolia Majors (Ryan) Tubb, and grandson Ethan Bransford. He is preceded in death by parents Vera Norella Beard and Hugh Elliot Majors. 

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.