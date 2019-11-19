Majors, Roy Lee

Lee Majors passed away Nov. 13, 2019. The family friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Nov. 16. Interment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Majors is survived by wife of 57 years, Kathlene Majors, daughter Pecolia Majors (Ryan) Tubb, and grandson Ethan Bransford. He is preceded in death by parents Vera Norella Beard and Hugh Elliot Majors.

