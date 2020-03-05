Mallard, June Hillard Bohanan

June Hillard Bohanan Mallard, age 86 of Mt. Juliet, died March 1, 2020. Mrs. Mallard was the daughter of the late Willard and Catherine Elliott Bohanan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Mallard; daughter, Lydia Duronslet; and grandson, Jay Mallard.

She leaves to celebrate her journey into Heaven: Son – John (Mary) Mallard; Daughter – Mickey (Brian) Keen; Brother – Dan (Mary) Eslick; Sisters – Daphine (Vernon) Holland, Elaine (Jimmy) Mayfield and Vanessa (Burrell) Hall; Grandchildren – Rachel Mallard, Devin Duronslet and Allyson Keen; Great-grandchildren – Austin Mallard, Brandon Mallard and Dawson Duronslet; Many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Nashville National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com