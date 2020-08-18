Malone, Michael Ray

Michael Ray Malone, age 63 of White Sulphur Springs, Montana, died Aug. 11, 2020. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ray and Joyce Lovell Malone.

He is survived by: Wife of 20 years – Tammy L. Malone; Sons – Brandon Ray Malone and Michael Ryan Malone; Brother – Tim (Terri) Malone; Grandson – Rhyland Ashton Malone.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to Celebrate the Life of Mike from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Charlie Daniels Park, Pavilion #5, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SLC Fisher House, 690 S. Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84113.

