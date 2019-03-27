Malone, Naomia Lee Maynard

Naomia Lee Maynard Malone, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, died March 21, 2019. Mrs. Malone was the daughter of the late William Arvie and Willie A. Braswell Maynard. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Malone, and by her siblings, Clifton Maynard, Keeble Thweatt and Barbara Craig.

She is survived by: Son – Wayne Malone; Brothers – Marshall Maynard and Gerald Maynard; Sisters – Shirley Wright, Sally Jones and Syble Waite; Grandchildren – Charles Bradley Malone, Kenneth Wayne Malone and James Skylar Malone; Great-grandchildren – Ryley Malone, Cameron Malone and Ivy Malone.

A funeral service was held March 25 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at DeKalb County Memorial Gardens.