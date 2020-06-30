Malone, Neva Joyce Lovell

Neva Joyce Lovell Malone, age 83 of Hermitage, died June 27, 2020. Mrs. Malone was the daughter of the late Dempsey and Antate Wallace Lovell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Malone, and her siblings Billy, Jack and Corinne.

She is survived by: Sons – Tim (Terri) Malone and Mike (Tammy) Malone; Brothers – Gerald Lovell and Larry (Debbie) Lovell;Sisters – Faye Pugh, Dimple (Gerald) Barlow and Donna (Ivan) Cancel; Grandchildren – Adam (Miranda) Malone, Brandy (Tim) Armstrong, Brandon Malone and Ryan Malone; Great-grandchildren – Ashlynn Malone, Kaylie Malone, Isabella Malone, Austin Armstrong, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Parker Armstrong and Ryland Malone; Many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held June 30 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204.

