Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Mt. Juliet house

Photos courtesy of MJPD

Officers intercepted a wanted, convicted felon driving a stolen SUV after the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield ALPR alerted on the vehicle.

Around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, officers began to look for a black Toyota Highlander SUV after Guardian Shield alerted on the tag as it crossed through the Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road intersection. The vehicle was spotted by officers on North Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40, and the driver, identified as 47-year-old Glen Adams, began his attempt to evade officers. Adams continued to evade to Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road, where he lost control of the SUV and crashed into an unoccupied home.

Following the crash, officers began their work to ensure no residents were in the home and to contain Adams. Officers successfully cleared the house, turned off a ruptured natural gas line, and confirmed that Adams remained inside the SUV. With the home’s structure unstable, the department executed a plan with responders from Mt. Juliet Fire and Wilson EMA to ensure Adams was removed from the SUV and taken into custody with the utmost care.

Adams was successfully removed from the SUV and transported to a local emergency room for evaluation. He has since been released and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with the following: Theft of Property, Driving Under the Influence – 3rd Offense, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked Drivers License – 2nd Offense, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Adams allegedly stole the Toyota Highlander SUV while it was unlocked and running at an Exxon in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was wanted out of Sumner and Wilson County for charges related to felony theft and illegal drug activity. He is also a convicted felon of voluntary manslaughter and numerous drug charges.

“It is unclear why Adams was in Mt. Juliet and over 35 miles from where the SUV was stolen, but I’m glad that technology was able to alert our officers to his presence,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Guardian Shield continues to make us aware of dangerous individuals who have committed serious crimes far from our community.”

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are coordinating with agencies across the region in regards to Adam’s activities.