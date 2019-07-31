Man arrested after driving wrong way on I-40

A man is out on bond after driving the wrong way on the interstate and attempting to ram an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop. Ultimately, an officer ended the pursuit by using his patrol car to disable the fleeing vehicle.

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, just before 7 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a motorist, 20-year-old Mina Gerges of Nashville, for traffic violations and suspicion of driving under the influence on Interstate 40 West near the 224 mile-marker.

Gerges did a dangerous U-turn on the interstate and began to flee on the shoulder in the wrong direction. When exiting the interstate at the North Mt. Juliet Road interchange, Gerges aimed the vehicle toward an officer in a patrol SUV, who avoided any impact.

Gerges continued to flee into a busy grocery store parking lot with pedestrians, where he and a patrol SUV collided. Gerges fled again, and due to his extremely dangerous behavior, an officer successfully used his patrol car to disable the vehicle on North Mt. Juliet Road near Weston Drive.

After a nearly 6-minute, 3.5-mile pursuit, Gerges was apprehended. An 18-year-old male passenger was not charged during the incident. No one was injured.

Gerges was charged and released on a $16,000 bond for Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Felony Evading Arrest, and Driving on a Suspended Drivers License.