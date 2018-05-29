Man arrested at Wilson Central High School

A wanted man was arrested outside Wilson Central High School last week, before he escaped custody and led police on a brief chase. According to Wilson County Sheriff Lt. Scott Moore, the man, identified as 40-year-old Paul Edward Eden, was wanted out of Trousdale County.

Around 10:30 a.m. May 23, a faculty member saw him walking in a wooded area near the baseball field and said he appeared to be armed and dangerous. Moore said School Resource Officers were immediately notified and responded to the area, and Eden was detained after a brief foot chase.

“While walking the suspect back to the patrol car, he stated that he had ditched a firearm under a school bus and some drugs as well,” said Moore. “After officers placed the suspect in the back of one of the patrol cars, they began to go locate the weapons and drugs which was approximately 20 feet away from the vehicle. The suspect then manipulated his way through the middle window of the cage and was able to drive the vehicle away.”

Moore said the SROs chased Eden west bound on Central Pike, south on Logue Road, east on Stewarts Ferry and south on Kimberly Drive, which is a dead end street. After crashing through a fence and hitting a tree, Eden led officers on another brief foot chase before being captured again.

“Eden was wanted out of Trousdale County on Disorderly Charges and a BOLO was issued from Trousdale to surrounding agencies [last week] because of statements that he had made regarding that he wasn’t going back to jail and officers would have to kill him,” said Moore.

According to Moore, Eden is a convicted felon with an extensive drug history. He was under medical observation a hospital and had to be medically cleared prior to being brought to Wilson County Jail.

“The faculty member who reported the suspicious activity is to be commended,” said Moore.

“We would like to thank Mr. Travis Mayfield [WCHS principal] and his staff for identifying the suspect and deploying his safety procedures so that the suspect was quickly apprehended by the SROs,” said Mickey Hall, deputy director of Wilson County Schools.

According to Hall, Mayfield sent a robo-call to students’ parents informing them of the incident.

“We would like to thank our SROs and the Sheriff’s Office for their work in apprehending the suspect; and the Lebanon Police Department for providing officers to our campus. Both agencies did an excellent job keeping our students and staff safe during this incident.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield could not be reached for comment.