Man arrested, charged with sexual battery

Esquivel Rene Perdomo

Mt. Juliet officers quickly apprehended a man after reports that he unlawfully touched an adult female while she was exercising on the Providence Trail greenway.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, officers were summoned by the 27-year-old victim to the area of Providence Trail near Bridge Mill Drive after she provided a detailed description of the man who assaulted her and ran.

Within seven minutes, officers found and apprehended the man behind Rutland Elementary School. He was identified as 28-year-old Esquivel Rene Perdomo of Nashville and was also wanted out of Metro-Nashville for failure to appear on driving without a license and simple possession charges.

Further investigation revealed that Perdomo approached the victim from behind, which was unknown to the victim. Perdomo touched the victim in her private area, which alerted the victim of the active assault. He then ran away, and the victim quickly notified police.

Perdomo does not live in the Mt. Juliet area, and he was a stranger to the victim. All indications lead investigators to believe this was a random assault. Like with all greenways, Mt. Juliet police officers will continue to keep a watchful eye. However, the community is urged to report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior immediately.

Perdomo was arrested and remained in the Wilson County Jail under a $50,000 bond, charged with Sexual Battery.