Man arrested for DUI after crashing car, fleeing scene

After crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene, a wanted man was arrested for DUI and other charges.
On Saturday, March 24, 2018 around 8:45 a.m., emergency responders were summoned to the area of N. Mt. Juliet Road and Creekwood Drive after a report of a crash. Bystanders reported that the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Raymond Acost of Hermitage, ran from the scene.
Officers arrived in the area, and they were able to find Acost hiding in a nearby wooded area, where he was taken into custody. He was also wanted out of Nashville for a probation violation and found to be driving on a revoked drivers license.
Further investigation revealed that Acost exhibited signs of impairment, and officers determined he was impaired at the time of the crash. No one was seriously injured nor required medical transport as a result of the crash.
Acost was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Driving Under the Influence – 3rd Offense, Driving on a Revoked Drivers License – 2nd Offense, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Report a Crash, Possession of Illegal Drug Paraphernalia, and Evading Arrest.
