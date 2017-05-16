Man attempts to set vehicle on fire

A man was arrested Thursday evening after officers received a report that he attempted to set a vehicle on fire in a restaurant parking lot. On Thursday, May 11, 2017 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Adams Lane Plaza, located at 151 Adams Lane, after witnesses reported a man igniting paper stuffed into a vehicle’s gas tank opening. When the witnesses confronted the man, later identified as 30-year-old Jarred Cavanaugh of Mt. Juliet, he extinguished the burning paper and fled the scene in a pick-up truck.

Officers arrived on the scene and received information that Cavanaugh returned to the parking lot and was parked nearby. When he was located, officers found him passed out in his running truck. Further investigation revealed Cavanaugh was in possession of an open bottle of liquor, a handgun, a rifle, and the victim’s gas cap. Burnt paper was also found near the victim’s vehicle, but the vehicle was not damaged. Cavanaugh was determined by officers to be impaired, and he had no relation to the victim.

Cavanaugh was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated.