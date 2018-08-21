Man carjacked by armed teens

Armed teens carjacked an adult man overnight Tuesday at Exxon after their other stolen car broke down nearby.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 39-year-old man was approached by three teenagers while he was pumping gas at Exxon, at 125 N. Mt. Juliet Road. One of the teens pressed a handgun on the victim’s head during the robbery.

The teens stole his wallet and 2014 Gray Kia Sportage, fleeing toward Nashville on Interstate 40. The victim’s credit card was used around an hour later at a market in Smyrna, where the teens bought snacks.

Officers discovered a stolen, broken down 2004 Toyota Camry near the gas station that was abandoned. It is believed that after the suspects’ stolen car broke down, they went to the gas station to steal another car. The Toyota Camry was stolen from Nashville during a robbery only hours before.

“Suburban communities around the Nashville area continue to experience dangerous crimes committed by teenagers. While our police officers work hard to prevent such from happening, we are not immune to this crime,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Our community needs to be aware of this activity and be mindful of their surroundings when out late at night or in the early morning hours.”

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspects responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.