Man charges at news crew with axe

A man is out on bond after he charged a reporter and accompanying news crew with a large ax. On Wednesday, April 26, 2017 around 4:30 p.m., an officer was summoned to Mt. Juliet Police Headquarters in reference to an incident that occurred in the front yard of a home at 1440 Nonaville Road. Three adult male victims, working with News Channel 5 (WTVF) Investigates team, wanted to ensure local law enforcement were aware about a dangerous encounter they just experienced while working on a story about a squatter.

The investigation revealed that the victims attempted to question a man, identified as 46-year-old Jude Pischke of Mt. Juliet, in the front yard of 1440 Nonaville Road. During the brief encounter, Pischke became angry, aggressive, and threatened the victims. A video recording of the incident further revealed that Pischke retrieved a large ax from the bed of a nearby pick-up truck, lifted the ax back in a swinging position, and aggressively charged towards the victims. The victims also stated that as they rushed to leave in their vehicle, Pischke got into his vehicle and drove it aggressively towards them. The victims immediately drove to police headquarters to report the incident after the encounter.

Warrants were obtained for Pischke’s arrest, and he was located around 6:15 p.m. on the same day while leaving 1440 Nonaville Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Pischke without further incident. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was released on a $6,000 bond later that evening.