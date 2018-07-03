Man evades police on I-40, captured after chase

Mt. Juliet police captured a wanted man Tuesday afternoon after a foot chase near Volunteer Boulevard.
Markeus Largent, 32, of Elizabethon, Tennessee, fled police near Interstate 40 and Golden Bear Gateway around noon July 3.
Largent is wanted out of Carter County for a probation violation and is now faces charges from Tuesday’s incident. Police said he has a history of theft and is known to abuse dangerous drugs.
He was seen entering the woods near the interstate and led police on a foot chase around the area. Police said he was located attempting to clean off in a creek near Volunteer Boulevard and Rutland Drive.
He was captured quickly and sent to Wilson County Jail.
