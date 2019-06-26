Man found dead in front on West Wilson Middle School

Mt. Juliet Police have identified a man who was found deceased in the parking lot of West Wilson Middle School on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on June 24, officers rushed to the school after a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers and medics arrived to find 71-year-old William Oliver of Old Hickory deceased.

Detectives determined that Oliver pulled into the parking lot to likely adjust something on the boat. During the process, he fell from the boat, resulting in fatal injuries. An employee of the school found him unresponsive and called for help.

Oliver was not affiliated with Wilson County Schools.

No additional information has been released.