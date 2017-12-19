Man indicted in child porn investigation

An investigation by Detectives has resulted in the indictment of a Mt. Juliet man in a child pornography investigation.
John Carrasquillo was identified as the person who had possession of images consistent with child pornography.
Following up on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to child pornography being transmitted over a social media account, detectives developed information which led to an indictment by a Wilson County Grand Jury.
60-year-old Carrasquillo was found to be in possession of nearly 1,600 images. On Monday, the Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Carrasquillo with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor over 100 Images. On Friday, Dec. 15, detectives arrested Carrasquillo at his residence without incident, and he was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
