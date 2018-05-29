Man on Wilson County’s Most Wanted List arrested in Mt. Juliet

A man on Wilson County’s Most Wanted List was apprehended by officers last week. Tuesday, May 22, around 7:00 p.m., officers developed information that 23-year-old Robert Bush of Mt. Juliet was at a home in the 2000 block of Cairns Drive East.
While officers were attempting to make contact with Bush, he was heard in the garage. As he exited the garage on a motorcycle, he was confronted and arrested. Further investigation revealed that Bush was in possession of marijuana and a handgun.
In addition, at prior moments, Bush fled officers twice. One moment was while he was on a motorcycle on Devonshire Drive, and a second moment in a car on Nonaville Road.
Bush was booked in to the Wilson County Jail under multiple changes, including: 3 counts of Evading Arrest, 2 counts of Driving on a Revoked Drivers License, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear, Violation of a Conditional Release, Unlawful Possession of a Schedule VI Drug with Intent for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
He is also wanted by various other counties for charges related to failure to be booked and a probation violation.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.