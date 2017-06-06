Man squatting in house for two years has finally vacated

The man who charged a reporter and news crew with an axe on April 26, has finally vacated the home he was squatting in. The man, 46-year-old Jude Pischke had reportedly been living illegally in the abandoned home for two years. When news crews approached the man for questioning, at the home located at 1440 Nonaville Road, he became angry and threatened them with an axe that he pulled from the bed of a pickup truck. When the victims attempted to flee the scene, he then got into his vehicle and drove aggressively toward the victims.

Pischke was arrested later that day and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on a $6,000 bond later that evening.

He was ordered by the court to vacate the property by June 4.

Pischke claims to have attempted to contact the bank that owned the house, after it was foreclosed by previous owners. He had been paying taxes and other bills for the property while residing there.

The house is set to be sold through auction, the date has not yet been set.