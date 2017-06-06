Man uses cloned ATM card to withdraw cash

Detectives want to identify a man that used a cloned ATM card to withdraw cash from someone else’s account. The unknown man withdrew over $800 in cash from the ATM, located at Regions Bank at 4116 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on Monday, April 29, 2017. The bank’s surveillance system captured the man in the act, and detectives hope someone in the community will recognize him.

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspect responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .