Man uses stolen card to purchase liquor



Detectives are hoping the public can identify a man who used a victim’s credit card information on a cloned card, to make a purchase at Providence Wine and Spirits, located at 1986 Providence Parkway. The victim is unaware how his credit card information was cloned. He noticed the fraudulent charge on his account on May 1, just after the suspect used the card to purchase liquor.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction, the card owner still possessed the actual credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

The man was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent card, and detectives are hoping someone in the community will recognize him.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .