Man from Most Wanted list in police custody

A man who was added this morning to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list is now in custody. He was captured within an hour of being added to the Most Wanted list.

Daniel Aaron Clark was arrested near Charlotte Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville. Trinity Quinn was with him.

Clark was wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Criminal Homicide. Clark is the subject of a homicide investigation in the Charlotte Pike area of Nashville, Tennessee, that occurred on the night of May 2. In addition, Clark was the suspect in an AMBER Alert investigation by the Dayton Police Department involving 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn.

This continues to be an active, ongoing investigation. A current booking photo is not yet available.