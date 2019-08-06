Manning, David Lee

David Lee Manning, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 4, 2019. Mr. Manning was the son of the late Lester and Lula Lively Manning.

He is survived by wife of 46 years, Donna Manning; daughters, Emily (Jeff) Herrick and Laura (Philip) Jenkins; siblings, Arnold (Sue) Manning, Margene Jones and Charlotte Dickinson; grandchildren, Lucas Jenkins, Holley Jenkins and Anderson Herrick and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Interment will be private. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to service Wednesday.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com