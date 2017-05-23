Billie Jane Mapes, age 68 of Mt. Juliet passed away May 21, 2017. Mrs. Mapes is survived by husband Donald Mapes; daughters, Stacey Arvin, Shelley Mapes and Shannon Mapes; and grandchildren, Kayla Arvin, Donnie Arvin, Zoe Mullins, Marshall Gabriel and Macie Faircloth; and brother, Sammy Jacobs.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 26, at 11 a.m., at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 25, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Mapes, Billie Jane
