Maristone of Providence certified StormReady by National Weather Service

Maristone of Providence Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mt. Juliet became one of only two StormReady senior living communities in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, June 12.

Being StormReady means that all residents and staff have been trained and have gone through scenarios and drills to be ready whenever a weather emergency occurs in the area.

“We are honored that our community has received the StormReady designation from the National Weather Service,” said Amy Boggess, Life Enrichment coordinator at Maristone. “Our incredible residents and staff are now prepared in the event of an unfortunate weather event. At Maristone, we are here to provide safety at all times for those who have joined our community. We hope to bring residents and their families even more peace of mind no matter the situation.”

Maristone of Providence is located at 140 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. To learn more about Maristone, visit their website maristoneofprovidence.com.

To learn more about StormReady certification, visit www.weather.gov/StormReady.