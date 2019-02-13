Marks, Donna Lewis

Donna Lewis Marks passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at age 75. The family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of Life at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Mrs. Marks was born in San Francisco, California, on July 17, 1943, to the late Junior Clinton and Dorothy Lewis.

Mrs. Marks is survived by husband of 22 years, Donnie Marks; daughter: Lisan (Jack) Cook; son: Jeff (Tricia) Dittmer; grandson: Tyler Sandberg; step-grandson: Cody Baker; step-granddaughter: Taylor Baker; step-daughter: Denise Chance; step-daughter: Kristi (Joe) Lindholm; step-grandson: Joseph Spicer; step-granddaughter Brianna Marks; step-grandson: Carson Lindolm; and step-great grandson: Harold Jones Jr.

The family encourages donations be made to the charity of your choice in her name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393