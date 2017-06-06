Marks, Naomi Pauline “Polly”

Naomi Pauline “Polly” Marks, age 91, went to meet her Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will begin on Wednesday, June 7 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Polly was a member of Leeville Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

She is preceded in death by husband; Earl Eugene Marks, parents; brothers; many nieces and nephews; and great-grandson; Paul James Wactor.

She is survived by sons, Donnie (Donna) Marks of Lebanon, TN, Sam (Sandi) Marks of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughter, Sheila Marks of Nashville, TN; special daughter, Robbie (Bill) Dotson of Springville, TN; grandchildren, Kristi (Joe) Lindholm, Todd (fiancé , Diane Parker) Marks, Troy (Ginger) Marks, Brad (Rachelle) Haney, Denise (Daniel) Chance, Lora Nicole (Joe) Wactor; special grandchildren, Wayne (Patsy) Bumbalough, Jeff Bumbalough; great-grandchildren, Brianna Marks, Sarah-Beth Marks, Cody Marks, T.J. Marks, Dylan Marks, Joseph Spicer, Carson Lindholm, Devin Wactor, Carson Marks; special great-grandchildren, Michael, Samantha, and Jacob Bumbalough.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.