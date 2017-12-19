Markwell, Billy Joe

Billy Joe Markwell passed away on December 14, 2017. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was 2 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family accepted friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial followed the service. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Billy Joe is survived by father Comer McMillan, brother Roger (Kim) McMillan, sisters Joyce (Henry) Verbeke and Dianne Denson, aunts and uncles, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Betty McMillan and brother David Markwell.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.