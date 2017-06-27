Martin, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Martin passed away on June 26, 2017 at age 85. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Kevin Medlin and Brother Rodney Haskin, is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chad Cunningham, Corey Cunningham, Matt Sempsrott, Clint Sempsrott, Clay Eidson, Brian Blackburn, Justan Willoughby, and Dexter Walker. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Sam Crutcher, Dr. Roger McKinney, Amanda, and the staff of Family Medical Center, Mamie with Choices of Tennessee, Shane Irving and John Weese.

Mrs. Martin is survived by daughters Melissa D. Clemmons, Melanie (Roger) Knight, Martha L. Sempsrott, and Meridith (Bobby) Eidson; son, Joel Carr Martin, 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson, and brother Crockett (Edith) Carr. She is preceded in death by husband of 64 years Herman Clay Martin and parents Effie Agatha Kirby and Brice Martin Carr, Sr., and siblings Brice Martin Carr, Jr., Charlene Carr Swann, Billy Howard Carr, and Harry Eugene Carr, Sr. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.