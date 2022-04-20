MARTIN, Brent Hayden “Brentwood”

Brent Hayden Martin, 48, Mt. Juliet passed away on April 13.

Brentwood was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and a wonderful man who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buford and Nan Hayden, and Perry and Dorothy Martin. He is survived by his parents, Don and Ann Martin; sister, Lee Ann (Drew) Merritt; nephews, Dillon Massia and Logan Massia; nieces, Hailey (Kenneth) Cornell and Lindsay Merritt; 2 great nephews; and dog, Chief.

The Funeral Service was Monday, April 18 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment followed the service at Woodburn Cemetery in Kentucky with Dillon Massia, Logan Massia, Todd Massey, Chris Martin, John Ballance, and Scott Barrett serving as Pallbearers. The Visitation was Monday, April 18.

