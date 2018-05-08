Martin, Cynthia Gail

Cynthia Martin passed away on May 5, 2018 at age 51. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Mrs. Martin had many interests and was very creative. She loved crafting and photography, and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind loving husband Michael Martin; children Christopher Barry, Nicholas Barry, Jason (Micah) Barry, and Kayla (Daniel) Thompson; mother Chauncie Hudson; sister Susan Cowan; brother Carey (Cindy) Hudson; and grandkids Christopher, Morgan, Connor, Gage, Mason, and Abigail. She is preceded in death by father William Hudson and sister Vicky Rogers.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
