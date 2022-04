MARTIN, Linda Joyce

Linda Joyce Martin, 79, Lebanon, passed away on March 23.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florene McGregor; son, John Ritchey; and brothers, Albert “Thomas” Bradford and Elmer “Jake” Bradford. She is survived by her daughter, Trenice (Rob) Holbert; brother, Raymond (Judy) McGregor; grandchildren, Kayla (Darren) Cason and Chelsea Holbert; great grandchildren, Makenna Holbert, Kameryn Cobble, Ma’kiya Brinson, Kayne Holbert, Karlynn Holbert, and Malaki Holbert; daughters by heart, Shirley Conder and Robin Velsor; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; many bonus great grandchildren; and special friend, Auburn Mayfield.

The Graveside Service was Saturday, March 26 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Kerry Stiles officiating. Rob Holbert, Jon Furniss, Bill Corino, and Darren Cason will be serving as Pallbearers and Win-some Class @ HHBC serving as Honorary Pallbearers.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.