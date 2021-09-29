MARTIN, Marla Patrice

Marla Patrice Martin, 50, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25. She was born on Friday, May 28, 1971 in Wa-verly, Tennessee to her mother, Joan Johns Cates, and her father, Gary Leland Johns.

Martin was a homemaker and member of Grace Center Church.

Martin is survived by her husband, Horace Greg Martin; children, Zachary Johns (Mya), Jackson (Whit-ney) Johns, Nate Martin (Morgan), Amanda Martin; grandchildren, Shiloh Johns, Finley Johns; mother, Joan Cates; sister, Melissa (Jerry) Miller; brother, Lance Johns; mother-in-law, Betty Martin; aunt, Bec-cie (Ray) Holman; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jeff) Bohan; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father, Gary Johns; grandparents, Max and Millie Jackson; father-in-law, Horace Martin.

A celebration of life will be conducted by Danny Sellars Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Family and friends will gather to remember Mrs. Martin at a visitation Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, and Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.