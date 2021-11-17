MARTIN, Martha Jean

Martha Jean Martin passed away on Nov. 12, at age 79. The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The visitation is at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Martha Jean Martin was born in Nashville. She was a retired professional coach driver as well as a care-giver for her friend Winnie Lee. She lived for her daughter and grandchildren, and thought the world of her family. She enjoyed gardening, and her animals Rocky and Lucy. She attended West Haven Church. Ms. Martin is survived by her daughter Heidi S. (Jim) Denning, grandchildren D.J. Tyler, Rachel (Matt) Martin, Caroline Denning, and Harvey Denning, and great grandchildren Brayden Martin and Owen Martin.

