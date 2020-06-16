Martin, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Martin, age 68 of Lebanon, passed away June 7, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 4 p.m. at the Watertown Church of God of Prophes).

Patricia is rejoicing in Heaven right now after being reunited with her loving husband of 50 years, Danny Martin; as well as her daddy, Tillman Smith, Sr.; her momma, Virginia Jean Brock; and her sisters, Karen Sue Spry and Katherine Ilene Gallagher.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert Weldon Martin and Joshua Ely Martin; her daughter, Shellie Renae Martin and husband, Gresh and his son, Dylan Tuggle. She was the best Nana in the world to five grandchildren, Jazmen Irene Martin, Dru Tyler Martin, Adam Arlie Martin, Jacob Weldon Martin, and Joshua Alexander Martin. She is also survived by her brother, Tillman Smith, Jr. and her sister, Penny Marie Smith.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.