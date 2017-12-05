Martin, Patrick Ross

Patrick Ross Martin was born on March 17, 1985 and passed away on November 28, 2017. He is survived by son Cole Allen Martin, parents Renee and Eddie Martin, two Brothers Chad (Candi) Martin and James Todd (Rachel) Martin, and Grandmother Colleen Inman.
Ross was an avid sports fan from UT football to the Nashville Predators. He graduated high school from Mt Juliet Christian Academy. He was member at Tulip Grove Baptist Church.
Celebration of his life was held 9 a.m. Saturday Dec. 2 at Hermitage Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will be held at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with family was Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. Tributes at hermitagefh.com
