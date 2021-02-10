Martin talks new business, city

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin hopped on the Police Department Facebook page with Captain Tyler Chandler Friday to talk about some of the things going on in the city.

Martin mentioned many of the businesses coming into Mt. Juliet soon like M.L. Rose, Oscar’s Taco Shop, Bubbakoos Burritos, The Candied Rib, Avid Hotel, Sephora and Thai Samurai.

Martin said that businesses like Newk’s Eatery and a Cadilliac Dealership are close, but still haven’t either found a spot or finalized the deal. He teased a business that could be going on the corner of N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon where the old Capital City Market was. He can’t say what is proposed but if it goes there, it will be a business that many have wanted to move to Mt. Juliet.

“You will love what is proposed for there,” said Martin.

Martin went over the many park lands that are in development throughout the city. Martin said the city has 58 acres on Beckwith Road to be called Tomlinson Farms Park. The developer of that land will get things started by building the infrastructure.

There is also 20 acres near Grace United Methodist Church, the land on Tate Lane, and some changes to Mundy Park may be coming. A multipurpose field on the site could be turned into tennis and pickle ball courts and an updated playground.

Captain Chandler said the Mt. Juliet Police Department is currently going over an expansion of their facilities to house some departments like their dispatchers.

“This building is going to look like the surrounding area, it’s going to have a hometown look,” said Captain Chandler.

He said they will be looking for a builder in July or August. Martin praised the police department for everything they have done including instituting the Guardian Shield, using body cameras before most departments did, and getting more tasers and less lethal weapons and training.

“This police department, this city strives to keep this city safe,” said Martin.

Four new traffic lights were also approved recently. Those will be at N. Mt. Juliet Road at Curd Road, N. Mt Juliet Road at Oak Hall Drive, Lebanon Road at South Greenhill Road and Providence Place near the Kroger.