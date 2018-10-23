Martin, Wilene Wiggins

Wilene Wiggins, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 21, 2018. Mrs. Martin was a member of Gladeville Church of Christ. Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Clarence and Maple Freeman Wiggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Martin; twin brother, Wilburn Wiggins; brother, Harold Wiggins, and half-brother, James Wiggins.

She is survived by: Step-daughters – Renee (Bill) McMurray and Tanya (Terry) Crawford; Sister – Frances Wiggins Hopkins; Grandchildren – Nichole (Damion) Rooks, Justin (Stephanie) Crawford and Paige Crawford; Great-grandchild – Seria Bean; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com