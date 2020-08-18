Martinez, Michael Adam

Michael Martinez went home to be with the Lord Aug. 15, 2020, at age 78. The Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Mr. Martinez is survived by his loving wife of 56 years and best friend, Fay Boudreaux Martinez; children Michelle (David) Lester, Marie Martinez, Monica (Bill) Baradell, and Marsha (Kevin) Terry; grandchildren Corey (Amber) Choina, Haylee Lester, Cara Lester, Jeremiah Martinez, Nicole Baradell, Claire Baradell, and Kevin, Mackenzie, Michaela, and Liam Terry; great-grandchildren Carson and Cooper Choina; siblings Peggy (Donald) Lawhon and Lydia (Greg) Hinyub; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Antionette Martinez, and siblings Eddie, Herbert, Russell Martinez, Martha Smeak, and Annette Martinez.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.