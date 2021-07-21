MARTY, Antonio Maniago

Antonio Mangiano Marty, 86, died July 15. Marty was born in Olongapo City, Philippines. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marcelo Marty.

He is survived by: Wife Dr. Aurora Triviño Marty; Daughters Aileen (Brian) Krueger and Antoinette (Bryan) Weinberg; Sisters Fe Marty Endaya and Luz Marty; Grandsons Grant Kruger and Hudson Kru-ger; Nieces Carmela Roushar, Criselda Yee and Ciela Marty; Nephews August Endaya, Anthony Endaya and Celso Marty; Sister-in-law Choleng Marty.

A private Funeral Mass will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, with Father Emmanuel Dirichukwu of-ficiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.