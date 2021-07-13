Masks to be optional in 2021-22 school year

The Wilson County School Board voted to make facial coverings optional for students, teachers and staff for the upcoming 2021-22 school year at the meeting Monday night.

The vote was a part of the new Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell’s recommendations for COVID-19 Safety Procedures and Protocols. Health screenings will be once a week, and temperature checks will only go daily if Wilson County’s 7-day new case rate exceeds 25 new cases per 100,000 residents. Luttrell said he believed the most recent data he saw had the county at 4.3 per 100,000.

Close contacts to persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine, and parents or guardians will receive written notification. However, if a student has been vaccinated and is asymptomatic, they would not be required to quarantine. Also, if a student has had a positive test in the last 90 days, they would not have to quarantine.

Teachers and staff will still do routine cleanings to disinfect high touch surfaces, and students will still be asked to socially distance at least three feet when possible.

The meeting was Luttrell’s first as Director of Schools. He took over the position July 1 from the retired Dr. Donna Wright.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this school district,” said Luttrell. “I’m humbled and take this responsibility with great pride.”

Luttrell gave an update on Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School. SCE is now completely down, and the school system will start receiving construction bids on the project on Aug. 5. WWMS is almost finished with abatement and demolition should begin soon.

Luttrell also gave an update on enrollment, which currently sits at 19,062, up 537 from the previous year. He said those numbers will change because new students will enroll, and some may have left the district and the school system has not yet been notified. He said the school system will know the real number about 10 days after school starts.