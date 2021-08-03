Masks to remain optional in schools for now

Masks will remain optional at the start of school Thursday.

Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell addressed the issue in his report at the Wilson County School Board Meeting Monday. Many citizens turned out and spoke on the issue during the meeting. Luttrell said they would recess the meeting in case the issue needs to be readdressed before the September board meeting.

“That’s where we are at this point,” said Luttrell on the optional masks. “…This thing is fluid.”

Luttrell said schools will continue to practice social distancing when possible and all the cleaning procedures will still be in place.

Luttrell also addressed the Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School demolitions and rebuilds. He is excited about SCE opening in the new wing of West Middle School and applauded everyone on their work to get it up and going.

“It’s not Utopia, but what we have been faced with I feel comfortable with this plan,” said Luttrell.

He said abatement is continuing on WWMS, and demolition is happening on areas where abatement is not happening. The abatement is being monitored by federal guidelines and a recent air test report stated that there were no issues in the new wing.

Wilson County Schools continues to deal with massive growth as Luttrell said that enrollment is up 2,072 students from 2020-21. There are 1,400 new families that have enrolled children in the school system from last year. This has caused the school system to experience a teacher shortage.

“Growth is outpacing applicants in certain areas,” said Luttrell.

Luttrell said that human resources was hard at work getting the positions filled. They have already hired 200 new teachers for the 2021-22 school year.