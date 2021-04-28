MASSAGLIA, Christopher Edward

Christopher Edward Massaglia, 51, our most beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member and friend passed away on Saturday, April 10 in Mt. Juliet. Chris fought a most brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for eight years.

Chris was born in Wilmington, Del. on Feb. 28, 1970.

Chris is now reunited with his grandparents, Edward and Lee Massaglia and Walter and Rose Zankowsky which he loved greatly here on earth, as he will in heaven.

Chris will be greatly missed by his wife Brandie Massaglia, daughter Claire Massaglia, father Edward (Michele) Massaglia, mother Betty (Dave) Blake, sister Ali (Mike) Reilly and their children Lexi, Lily, and Jack, stepson Connor Hopkins, stepdaughter Carrigan Chambers and her daughter Carleigh.

We are remembering Chris with a contribution to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) online at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

A Memorial Service in Wilmington, Del. will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.